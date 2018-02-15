Speed Museum shows impact of 19th century women artists

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Speed Art Museum will launch a groundbreaking exhibition on Saturday.

The "Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism" exhibit will feature more than 80 paintings by 37 female artists from 13 countries.

"It tells a story of a very specific period in time, 1850 to 1900, where women artists were really having a moment. And paving the way, making the art world a little and a lot more egalitarian... a lot more equal," Speed Art Museum Chief Curator Erika Holmquist-Wall said.

Paris was the epicenter of the art world during the mid-1800s, and scores of forward-thinking women artists traveled there to develop their art and careers.

In the process, they made their mark on the Impressionist movement, which many people may associate with well-known artists like Claude Monet and Mary Cassat (a female American who will be featured in the Speed's exhibition).

In the 19th century, female artists were barred from attending most prestigious art academies and participating in the Salon system (where up-and-coming and successful artists exhibited their work). Instead, they exhibited privately, attended private academies and formed their own organizations.

The exhibition runs from February 17 through May 13 at the Speed Art Museum. Information on purchasing tickets for the exhibit can be found here on the museum's website.

