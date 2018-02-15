The miracle story of Bobby Taylor

Doctors didn't expect Bobby Taylor to live. But he's celebrating his 50th year of life. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several decades ago a baby was d ropped off at the old St. Anthony Hospital, long before there were Safe Haven Laws.

Because this child had so many medical conditions, doctors didn't believe he would live to the age of one.

But he did live, and in fact surprised all who knew him.

On the day WAVE 3 News met with Bobby Taylor, his 50th birthday was being celebrated -- a birthday that was never expected.

"Bobby's a true miracle. I believe it," Betsy Byrnes, of Kaleidoscope Adult Day Care, said.

Bobby was born with a cleft lip, half a brain, one lung and one kidney. He also had webbed hands and feet. An unknown woman left him at St. Anthony Hospital.

Something unheard of back then happened next. The nuns and hospital staff fought to keep Bobby and raise him in the hospital.

Larry Wright is the former nurse's aide who woke him each morning with a kiss.

"I knew what he liked and what he didn't like," Wright said.

During the day, Bobby attended Churchill Park School for students with severe disabilities. Teachers fell in love with him.

"Once you get to know him, his face does not bother you at all. You just kind of overlook it," Bobby’s former teacher, Kathleen Bethge, said.

Bobby stayed at the hospital until he was 22-years-old.

"I don't think he would live that long without the care that he had," Wright said. "Everybody loved him and took care of him."

Bobby was moved into homes supported by state funds, like the one he is living in now with Lewis Newman.

"He's a cracker jack half the time," Newman told us with a laugh.

He spends his days at Kaleidoscope, an adult day care for those with special needs.

"He says more with his eyes than most people say with their mouth in a lifetime," Betsy Byrnes said.

It was Byrnes who found an old newspaper article about the baby left behind at St. Anthony Hospital.

"His story just touched me," Byrnes said.

She saw beauty in Bobby. The bump on his back she called an angel wing.

She knew his 50 years needed to be celebrated with new and old friends, so she invited those who had helped him over the years.

"He's touched so many lives. Look at all the people who came together today," Byrnes said. "He can get up every morning and he wants to be alive and he wants to embrace life. (I) really mean that from the bottom of my heart. He's such an inspiration."

