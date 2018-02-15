Officials warn Daviess Co. residents about flooding concerns

He says the most dangerous areas include roads with culverts and near creeks because they can easily rise when it rains (WFIE)

Daviess County is expecting a half inch to one and a half inches of rain over the next few days, but the soft and wet ground won't be able to retain much more water and will push it to the roadways.

John Clouse with the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency says soft ground can also lead to leaning trees falling.

"If you come on to standing water, don't drive through it," Clouse said. "It doesn't take very much moving water at all to sweep a vehicle of any size off the road."

Clouse said they are using the slogan "Turn Around, Don't Drown" to remind people how dangerous driving through water can be.

He also said even if you live in an area that typically floods, do not assume you can still drive through flooded roadways.

