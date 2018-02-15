Police presence at North Middle School in Henderson - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police presence at North Middle School in Henderson

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Authorities are searching around North Middle School in Henderson.

Dispatchers confirm there was a report of a person with a weapon, and officers have been looking for that person.

School was already out for the day when this all started, but staff inside the building were told to stay put.

There was also a call sent out that the high school campus was put on lockdown. That lockdown is now over. 

Police said there is no indication that anything was found. 

