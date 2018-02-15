Kentucky mother, boyfriend arrested for death of 2-year-old

RICHMOND, KY (WAVE) - A mother and her boyfriend face murder charges after the woman's two-year-old son died from injuries police say he suffered in their care.

It happened in Richmond, Kentucky. Doctors contacted Kentucky State Police Feb. 12 when the child, Tristan Clements, was brought into the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The toddler died at University of Kentucky Hospital two days later.

William Butler, 31, and Seara Clements, 26, both of Berea, were arrested and charged with murder, criminal abuse and failure to report neglect or abuse.

They are both being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

Police have not released the child's cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

