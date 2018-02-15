Stevie Wonder to headline Derby Eve bash at new Omni Hotel

Stevie Wonder will perform at a private party on Derby Eve this year. (Source; Stevie Wonder's Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Music legend Stevie Wonder will perform at The Trifecta Derby Eve Celebration, billed as a "star-studded event" at the brand new Omni Hotel that's about to open in downtown Louisville.

The 29-time Grammy winner will treat guests to a private concert on May 4, and is expected to perform hits such as "Superstition," "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours," "My Cherie Amour," "Part-Time Lover" and more.

The event was announced Thursday and will be organized by Eden Bridgeman, Justin Bridgeman and Ryan Bridgeman, who are taking the reins of the acclaimed gala brand from their father Junior Bridgeman, a former NBA player and Heartland Coca-Cola CEO.

"My brothers and I are thrilled to host The Trifecta Derby party," Eden Bridgeman said. "We want to give our guests a world-class experience as they celebrate this special time of year in Kentucky. We can’t wait to share the other surprises we have lined up for this year's Trifecta!"

Added Junior Bridgeman: "It's exciting to watch my children continue and build The Trifecta brand with a Derby party in a fantastic venue featuring first-class entertainment with Stevie Wonder."

A celebrity guest list is expected to be announced at a later date.

The Omni is scheduled to open next month at 400 S. Second Street.

