JCPS student resource officers provide insight on active shooter situations

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clark County Circuit Court alleges that the YMCA and Michael Begin Jr.'s parents were negligent by failing to act when 18-year-old Begin Jr. was accused of child molestation.More >>
How do you prepare for an expelled student who knows the school and where the fire alarm is, armed with an AR-15 and a gas mask? SROs for Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville can't answer that question; they can only keep working.More >>
On Thursday, developers broke ground on the first stage of the project, which will create the roads and infrastructure needed for new businesses in Summit Springs.More >>
A workshop at Louisville's Valley High School is teaching students how to use conflict resolution skills in a real-life environment.More >>
Music legend Stevie Wonder will perform at The Trifecta Derby Eve Celebration, billed as a "star-studded event" at the brand new Omni Hotel that's about to open in downtown Louisville.More >>
