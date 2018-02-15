West Virginia hires Marquel Blackwell as running backs coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia has hired Marquel Blackwell as running backs coach.

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen announced Blackwell's hiring Thursday. He replaces Tony Dews, who was hired as running backs coach with the Tennessee Titans.

Blackwell spent the past two seasons as running backs coach at Toledo. He also had stints at Florida, South Florida and Western Kentucky.

Blackwell played quarterback at South Florida from 1999 to 2002.

