Valley High students learn real-life conflict resolution skills

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students at Louisville's Valley High School got a taste of "Real Life Drama" on Thursday morning.

That's the name of the workshop teaching students how to use conflict resolution skills in a real-life environment. The 8-week program is managed by Louisville educational theater company Drama by George.

"I really think we live in a society that's really prone to handling conflicts badly. A lot of people, adults included, need these skills," Program Director George Halitzka said.

In each hour-long session, students will learn a life skill- like techniques to control anger or nonviolent methods to resolve arguments. Then they practice the skill through role-playing, allowing them to try out the strategies in a safe, real-world environment.

Data gathered by Valley High and Drama by George indicated students enrolled in the workshops had higher GPAs, less disciplinary action and more positive behaviors than they did in a previous grading period.

The program had been in the works long before yesterday's shooting that took 17 lives at a South Florida High School.

Educators believe the tragedy made the workshop even more timely for students.

