Victim's family sues YMCA, parents of Jeffersonville man charged with child molestation

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clark County Circuit Court alleges that the YMCA and Michael Begin Jr.'s parents were negligent by failing to act when 18-year-old Begin Jr. was accused of child molestation.

"They did nothing, they turned a blind eye," said Larry Wilder, an attorney representing a young female victim known only as A.P.

A civil case filed Wednesday by Wilder and Marc Sedwick alleges the YMCA was negligent by failing to terminate Michael Begin Jr's employment when they were notified he was potentially molesting children on August 22.

"These children continued to suffer at the hands of a predator that could have been stopped earlier," Wilder said.

Begin Jr. faces 22 molestation charges in a criminal case, charges which need to be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

But in a civil case, like the one filed Wednesday, the negligence charges need to be proved by a greater weight of the evidence.

Court records in the criminal case state the victims were allegedly molested at the Clark County YMCA and at Thomas Jefferson Elementary in September and October. The attorneys representing the victim said the YMCA and possibly Greater Clark County Schools need to be held accountable for failing to act.

"These are children. If a person is accused of molesting them, you immediately get that person away from children - because it's the safest thing to do. You don't want to risk putting even one child, let alone more than ten children, at risk," Sedwick said.

Court documents also allege Begin Jr., and his parents, Michael and Maria Begin were negligent for failing to contact the YMCA or Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, where Begin worked, when police told them of the child molestation investigation in August.

"Our young client, A.P. is going to have a lifetime of mental counseling issues related to this incident. So that's kind of our focus foremost. But secondly, it's trying to change behavior," Sedwick said.

Sedwick and Wilder said they'll be adding Greater Clark County Schools to the civil tort for alleged negligence as well. They're calling for institutional changes at the YMCA and the schools and monetary damages for the victim.

Wilder and Sedwick said they expect more parents of victims to file similar claims in the coming weeks.

In response to the new allegations, YMCA of Greater Louisville CEO Steve Tarver said in a statement:

“We are very limited in what we can say concerning pending litigation so as not to effect the regular judicial process, with which we are cooperating. However, as soon as the allegations emerged, we immediately suspended the employee, and reported the incident to the authorities. The employee was terminated once the investigation began. We continue to review and evaluate policies and procedures.”

