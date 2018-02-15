New Albany breaks ground on $30 million Summit Springs project

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - After years of halted projects and problematic plans, a $30 million dollar development is now underway for a long vacant part of New Albany.

The area, known as Summit Springs is located off State Street and I-265. Plans to develop this spot of New Albany have started and stopped in years past.

On Thursday, developers broke ground on the first stage of the project, which will create the roads and infrastructure needed for new businesses in Summit Springs.

"This is a very visible sight in New Albany, so a lot of people have been watching it, so you deal with questions on it on a regular basis. Everybody's excited about it. So to get to this point with this road in place, it's great news. And we have a lot of momentum in New Albany and this just adds to it," New Albany Mayor Jim Gahan said.

After years of trying, Gahan said they're excited to see the plans for Summit Springs become a reality.

The $30 million dollar development will include three restaurants, including a Taco Bell and a Marriott Hotel.

Mayor Jeff Gahan said the city took heat for cutting down the trees on the site too quickly.

