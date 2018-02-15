Murray State over Jacksonville State 68-60 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Murray State over Jacksonville State 68-60

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Murray State University Racers men's basketball team played Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Feb. 15.

The Racers won 68-60. 

Jonathan Stark had 32 points for the Racers.

Murray takes on TN Tech on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

