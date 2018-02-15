JCPS parents pushing for more security in schools after Florida shooting

Parent Shannon Fauver is pushing for more security within JCPS schools. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In 2017, a WAVE 3 News Special report walked viewers through the halls of a Cincinnati school district that uses metal detectors. Parents were pushing for the same thing within the Jefferson County Public School system.

The group pushing for the changes wrote a letter to then-superintendent Donna Hargens asking if metal detectors were a possibility.

Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor did the research. He even traveled with a group of parents and school officials to see how metal detectors work at Cincinnati High School.

So far, no metal detectors have been placed.

After the school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday, parents have reignited the conversation surrounding JCPS school security measures and the option of metal detectors in schools.

Shannon Fauver was one of the parents pushing for metal detectors. She, along with other parents, have expanded their platform to push for more school security in general.

"Metal detectors by themselves are not an answer to anything," Fauver said. "I mean we walk through them all the time to go to the airport and it doesn't make us that much safer."

Fauver also noted that students could be vulnerable to an attack while waiting to be checked.

"The problem with metal detectors is the kids are all in the same place outside where someone could easily shoot them," Fauver said.

Fauver said she's met with school officials to explore other options and they've already stepped up security measures within JCPS. Those measures included increasing the number of police dogs at the schools. She encouraged parents who want to get involved to write and/or call their school board members.

JCPS said they currently only have hand wands. They wouldn't elaborate further on their security measures, only telling WAVE 3 News they do have policies in place.

