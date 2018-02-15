UofL Professor mobilizes alumini of Mary Stoneman Douglas High School

UofLprofessor Dr. Judith Danovitch is organizing alumni to help victims and families of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The tragedy on Wednesday hit close to home for University of Louisville professor and psychologist Judith Danovitch.

Dr. Danovitch graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where the fatal school shooting occurred on Wednesday. She is an associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at UofL and works with her department’s Knowledge in Development (KID) laboratory.

Her family still lives in the Parkland area- and Danovitch said she knew one of the teachers killed in the massacre.

Professor Danovicth is organizing the alumni of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in an effort to help in any way they can. She created a Facebook group to mobilize the school’s alumni to take action after the tragedy - and the group already has amassed 7,000 members.

While she's very upset by the tragedy-- she said she's not surprised.

"I wasn't shocked. And I say that because school shootings have become so frequent in this country... and this is a large high school, so statistically it's not shocking anymore," Professor Danovitch said.

