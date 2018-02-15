Construction plans for 'New Dixie Highway Project' shared

UofL Professor Danovicth is organizing alumni of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in an effort to help in any way they can.More >>
The project will add concrete medians, left turn lanes, synced traffic signals, wider sidewalks, and a new bus rapid transit line.More >>
In 2017, a WAVE 3 News Special report walked viewers through the halls of a Cincinnati school district that uses metal detectors. Parents were pushing for the same thing within the Jefferson County Public School system.More >>
Providers said a recent change to the program has delayed payments, impacting their businesses, families and kids. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which manages CCAP, said there aren’t any problems.More >>
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clark County Circuit Court alleges that the YMCA and Michael Begin Jr.'s parents were negligent by failing to act when 18-year-old Begin Jr. was accused of child molestation.More >>
