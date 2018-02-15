Construction plans for 'New Dixie Highway Project' shared

This map shows where the construction on the New Dixie Highway project is happening. (Source: KYTC)

The project promises medians and turning lanes, like the ones shown in this rendering. (Source: KYTC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dixie Highway drivers got a look at detailed construction plans for the $35 million New Dixie Highway Project on Thursday night.

Construction is currently underway on the northbound lanes between Greenwood Road and Blanton Lane.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

Starting Feb. 17, crews hope to begin work on the southbound lanes between Heaton and Upper Hunters Trace.

The project will add concrete medians, left turn lanes, synced traffic signals, wider sidewalks, and a new bus rapid transit line.

"We're doing all this to improve the area, to improve safety to improve the flow of traffic," Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said. "But there has to be some pain to get that gain."

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ 'New Dixie Highway' project kicks off, makes big promises

+ Dixie Hwy Construction: Cones and barriers to leave soon

+ Manpower, effort questioned in delayed Dixie Highway project

The entire project won't be finished until the end of 2019.

It's being done in segments to minimize headaches for drivers.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.