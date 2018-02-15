Graves High students donate $5,000 to help victims of Marshall C - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Graves High students donate $5,000 to help victims of Marshall Co. shooting

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Graves County High School career and technical education programs donated  $5,000 to the Marshall County High School victims.

They sold 500 grilled chicken dinners in the community on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Representatives of the Graves High organizations presented a check for $5,000 at during halftime at Thursday's Graves at Marshall boys basketball game.

All proceeds go the #MarshallStrong fund at CFSB.

