Graves High students donate $5,000 to help victims of Marshall Co. shooting

Several decades ago a baby was dropped off at the old St. Anthony Hospital, long before there were Safe Haven Laws. Because this child had so many medical conditions, doctors didn't believe he would live to the age of one. But he did.More >>
It may be a little known fact, but there are around 4,000 Koreans who live in Kentucky and southern Indiana.More >>
UofL Professor Danovicth is organizing alumni of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in an effort to help in any way they can.More >>
Students at Bellarmine University felt they needed to do something to show those affected by the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that they are not alone.More >>
The project will add concrete medians, left turn lanes, synced traffic signals, wider sidewalks, and a new bus rapid transit line.More >>
