Graves High students donate $5,000 to help victims of Marshall Co. shooting

The Graves County High School career and technical education programs donated $5,000 to the Marshall County High School victims.

They sold 500 grilled chicken dinners in the community on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Representatives of the Graves High organizations presented a check for $5,000 at during halftime at Thursday's Graves at Marshall boys basketball game.

All proceeds go the #MarshallStrong fund at CFSB.

