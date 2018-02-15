Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Anderson Prep Academy 55, Tri-Central 51, OT
Bethesda Christian 70, Providence Cristo Rey 64
Forest Park 70, N. Posey 55
Granger Christian 68, Cornerstone Christian 64
Jeffersonville 64, Lou. Ballard, Ky. 62
LaPorte LaLumiere 56, Culver Academy 50
Northridge 63, Concord 48
Wes-Del 57, Muncie Burris 44
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) vs. Whiting, ppd.
Culver vs. S. Central (Union Mills), ppd. to Feb 16.
N. Judson vs. Winamac, ppd. to Feb 22.
Portage vs. LaPorte, ppd. to Feb 16.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.