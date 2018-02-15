Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Anderson Prep Academy 55, Tri-Central 51, OT

Bethesda Christian 70, Providence Cristo Rey 64

Forest Park 70, N. Posey 55

Granger Christian 68, Cornerstone Christian 64

Jeffersonville 64, Lou. Ballard, Ky. 62

LaPorte LaLumiere 56, Culver Academy 50

Northridge 63, Concord 48

Wes-Del 57, Muncie Burris 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) vs. Whiting, ppd.

Culver vs. S. Central (Union Mills), ppd. to Feb 16.

N. Judson vs. Winamac, ppd. to Feb 22.

Portage vs. LaPorte, ppd. to Feb 16.

