4 Cards use big second half to win 87-52 at Boston College

BOSTON (AP) - Asia Durr scored 16 points to lead No. 4 Louisville to an 87-52 victory against Boston College on Thursday night for its sixth win in seven games.



Louisville (26-2, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had its five-game winning streak snapped in Monday's 69-58 loss at No. 1 Connecticut, when it trailed by as many as 22 points and came no closer than the final margin in the second half.



Sam Fuehring totaled 14 points and seven rebounds against the Eagles, Myisha Hines-Allen scored 13 points, Arica Carter and Kylee Shook had 11 each, and Jazmine Jones added 10.



Georgia Pineau followed up Sunday's career-high, 23-point game against Pittsburgh with 22 points and seven rebounds to lead Boston College (7-9, 2-11). Eagles leading scorer Milan Bolden-Morris was held to nine points.



Boston College was unable to build off Sunday's 72-61 victory over the Panthers, a win that snapped the Eagles' season-high, nine-game losing streak. The Eagles' last victory against the Cardinals came Dec. 28, 1985.



Louisville stayed ahead of No. 5 Notre Dame atop the ACC standings with each team earned its 12th conference victory on Thursday.



The Cardinals led 32-27 at halftime after trailing by 12 in the opening period and outscored the Eagles 55-25 in the last two quarters.



Louisville: Beating the Eagles should help wash away the taste of the UConn loss, and the Cardinals are on the road for two of their final three regular-season games as they attempt to tune up for deep tournament runs in March.



Boston College: After gaining momentum against Pitt, the Eagles head back to the drawing board. Thursday began a stretch of facing three straight AP Top 25 opponents, and BC is looking to win two out of three for just the fourth time this season.



Louisville: Completes three-game trip Sunday at North Carolina.



Boston College: Wraps up three-game homestand Sunday versus Notre Dame.

