Bellarmine students pray for action after Florida shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students at Bellarmine University felt they needed to do something to show those affected by the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that they are not alone.

They decided to organize a student led vigil.

The group prayed for the 17 lives lost. They prayed for their families and their community. They prayed for those affected by the same twisted violence in other states.

They also prayed for action, asking God to help turn their anger and frustration into advocacy and change, particularly about gun violence.

The students also spoke about the difficulties in changing political minds.

Bellarmine President Dr. Susan Donovan wrote an open letter on gun violence in America. Here is an excerpt:

"We pray for the families who have been irreparably harmed by the incredulous loss and injury from these senseless school shootings. The impact is magnified so many times over in how it affects our classrooms, our teachers, our children and the learning environment. But our expression of sympathy and outrage is not enough. We must demand action. Enough is enough. Thomas Merton once said, "Violence is not completely fatal until it ceases to disturb us." Day by day, shooting after shooting, we are robbed of our humanity, our compassion and our sense of hope. We must fight the numbing of our emotions, we must hold onto our outrage and move toward action. We cannot accept inaction and the lack of leadership. Our children and our teachers need us to stand up, to speak out, and to call for change. None of our excuses for inaction are providing any assurance that this violence will stop. There is every indication that school violence will continue to increase with our inaction."

