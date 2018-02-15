Korean Americans watching home from afar

North and South Korean athletes at the Olympics are competing under the Unification Flag. (Source: NBC)

There are around 4,000 Koreans who live in Kentucky and southern Indiana. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It may be a little known fact, but there are around 4,000 Koreans who live in Kentucky and southern Indiana.

With all eyes on Pyeongchang, South Korea for the Winter Olympics, WAVE 3 News was curious to pick the brains of Koreans who are watching the Olympics from Louisville.

John Kang is the president of the Kentuckiana Korean American Association.

"I'm going to make a long story short," Kang said with a laugh. "I came here when I was little. I started my immigrant life in L.A., California."

He finished middle school, and then high school. He said he started college when he had the calling to serve the United States.

"I served the U.S. Army for 20 years," Kang said. "Then I served four tours in Korea. Every time we served in Korea, we always had some issue with North Korea."

Kang explained the issue between the North and South still remains a problem. The Olympic athletes from the North and South carried one flag to represent the team. They called it a Unification Flag. It's a white flag marked by a blue, undivided Korean peninsula.

Kang said he supports unification, but only if it means nuclear disarmament from the North.

"Not involved in nuclear missiles or anything like that," Kang said. "We want to just have talks and unify as one."

He said he believes peaceful unification is still a long ways away. He said many people in Korea seem to forget what the North and South have currently is not peace. It's merely an armistice.

"Maybe [Koreans] know about it but just ignore it?" Kang said. "Because geographically there's nothing they can do about it. The war is not over."

For now, Kang said he hopes that sports can be sports in Pyeongchang. Politics and diplomacy are definitely involved but he said he is just proud that South Korea has been such a good host.

He also added that he wants folks in Kentucky and southern Indiana to remember that a community he loves is here.

"We are here and we are a part of this community," Kang said with a smile. "We like to get involved and let us know what it is that they need and we'd be happy to help."

Kang explained that he met with South Korean President Moon Jae In last year and he was told to be an ambassador to the Olympics to help spread the word.

