Spencer sparks Tennessee State past Morehead State 83-74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Delano Spencer sank a career-best seven 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 32 points and Tennessee State held off Morehead State 83-74 on Thursday night for its seventh straight victory.

Darreon Reddick had 12 points, Kamar McKnight scored 11 and Armani Chaney added 10 points and six assists for the Tigers (15-11, 10-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Tennessee State connected on 21 of 23 free throws (91 percent) on the night, while the Eagles (6-20, 2-13) sank 9 of 12.

Djimon Henson totaled 20 points and six rebounds, while A.J. Hicks scored 18 with seven assists for Morehead State. Londell King contributed 17 points and eight rebounds, while Jordan Walker scored 13.

The Eagles shot 47 percent from distance (15 of 32) with Henson knocking down 6 of 12, but Tennessee State answered with 48 percent shooting from beyond the arc (12 of 25) and made up the difference at the foul line. The Tigers won the rebound battle 33-25. Tennessee State remained in a third-place tie with Austin Peay in the OVC. Morehead State lost its seventh straight.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.