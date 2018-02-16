6 friends shattered by Florida shooting forge new bond

Trump's latest budget would slash Medicaid, the major source of public funds for mental health treatment, and an Education Department grant program that supports safer schools.More >>
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.More >>
The young age of the man accused in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people has revived the debate over age requirements for gun purchases.More >>
A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could beMore >>
Authorities say 19-year-old suspect in deadly rampage was expelled from school where attack occurred; students say he was in a fight before expulsionMore >>
Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says Florida school shooting should stir Congress to pass more gun-control legislationMore >>
A sheriff says 12 of the 17 dead in Florida high school shooting attack were found in buildingMore >>
Man says he watched officers arrest the suspect in shooting at Florida high school, where authorities are reporting numerous deathsMore >>
Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of HealthMore >>
Parents describe scene of chaos as children rush out of Florida high school in frantic minutes after shootingMore >>
President Donald Trump has broken his silence after defending a former aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wivesMore >>
