Napping cat inconveniences commuters, doesn't care

Any ideas who Kevin Harned was named after? Take a look through this slideshow to find out 20 things you may not know about him on WAVE3.com.More >>
Any ideas who Kevin Harned was named after? Take a look through this slideshow to find out 20 things you may not know about him on WAVE3.com.More >>
How do you prepare for an expelled student who knows the school and where the fire alarm is, armed with an AR-15 and a gas mask? SROs for Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville can't answer that question; they can only keep working.More >>
How do you prepare for an expelled student who knows the school and where the fire alarm is, armed with an AR-15 and a gas mask? SROs for Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville can't answer that question; they can only keep working.More >>
The 30-inch brick sewer line collapsed on Sixth Street just south of Broadway Thursday morning, according to MSD.More >>
The 30-inch brick sewer line collapsed on Sixth Street just south of Broadway Thursday morning, according to MSD.More >>
A Louisville woman has been charged with several felonies after she allegedly admitted to stealing from a man who was in her care.More >>
A Louisville woman has been charged with several felonies after she allegedly admitted to stealing from a man who was in her care.More >>
The accident was reported near the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Heywood Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The accident was reported near the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Heywood Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>