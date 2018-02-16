Apple's new $350 speakers leaving white rings on some furniture

Some users say the newly released internet-connected speaker is creating a white ring on the surface of wooden furniture. (Source: theverge.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some people are complaining about Apple's Homepod speakers, which recently went on sale for $350.

Some users say the newly released internet-connected speaker is creating a white ring on the surface of wooden furniture.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android



Apple said the problem can often occur with speakers that have a vibration-preventing silicon base.

The company advises customers to move the speakers and the white rings should go away on their own. If they don't disappear, Apple says to try cleaning the surface with the manufacturer’s suggested oiling method.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.