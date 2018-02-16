Police cruiser, taxi involved in injury crash

The accident was reported near the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Heywood Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an injury accident involving a police cruiser and a taxi.

The accident was reported near the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Heywood Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The extent of the injuries has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.