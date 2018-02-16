Portion of 6th Street closed due to sewer line collapse - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Portion of 6th Street closed due to sewer line collapse

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
The 30-inch brick sewer line collapsed on Sixth Street just south of Broadway Thursday morning, according to MSD. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The 30-inch brick sewer line collapsed on Sixth Street just south of Broadway Thursday morning, according to MSD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A portion of Sixth Street has been closed due to a sewer line collapse.

The 30-inch brick sewer line collapsed on Sixth Street just south of Broadway Thursday morning, according to MSD.

MSD said the line is 8 feet deep and was installed before 1900.

