Portion of 6th Street closed due to sewer line collapse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A portion of Sixth Street has been closed due to a sewer line collapse.

The 30-inch brick sewer line collapsed on Sixth Street just south of Broadway Thursday morning, according to MSD.

MSD said the line is 8 feet deep and was installed before 1900.

