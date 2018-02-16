Police: Caregiver admits she stole $30K from sick man

Karen Hudson allegedly admitted that she stole more than $30,000 from a man who was in her care. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been charged with several felonies after she allegedly admitted to stealing from a man who was in her care.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2018 Roundup

Karen Hudson, 55, told police in a taped statement that over a four-year period ending on Jan. 1 of this year, she stole cash from the victim and used his credit cards. According to her arrest report, she ran up a tab of more than $30,000.

Due to the victim's "ongoing and serious health issues," the last year of Hudson's care required her to live with him, the report said.

Hudson is charged with knowingly exploiting an adult, criminal possession of a forged instrument and fraudulent use of a credit card.

She's being held on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.