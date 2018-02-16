WATCH LIVE @ 2pm: UofL coach David Padgett's news conference

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: After six days off, the Louisville Cardinals return to the KFC Yum! Center court tomorrow night. They will put their two-game winning streak on the line against North Carolina. At 2 p.m., head coach David Padgett meets with the media to talk about how his team is doing and what to expect from the Tar Heels. Watch Coach Padgett's news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.