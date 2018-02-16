WATCH LIVE @ 2pm: UofL coach David Padgett's news conference

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: After six days off, the Louisville Cardinals return to the KFC Yum! Center court tomorrow night. They will put their two-game winning streak on the line against North Carolina. At 2 p.m., head coach David Padgett meets with the media to talk about how his team is doing and what to expect from the Tar Heels. Watch Coach Padgett's news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP