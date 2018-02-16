I-64 west closed at Cannons Lane following crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Traffic on westbound Interstate 64 is being diverted at the Cannons Lane exit due to an injury accident near Grinstead Drive.

Louisville Metro police are working the accident, which TRIMARC says is between a commercial vehicle and another vehicle.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

Drivers may consider using I-264 (the Watterson Expressway) to get around the closure.

This story will be updated.

