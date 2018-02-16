Police investigating after man shot inside Middletown home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after a man was found shot inside his Middletown home Thursday night.

According to police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Heafer Road around 10 p.m.

When 8th division officers arrived they found a black male shot inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have not released any information about a motive or any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

