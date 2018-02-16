16-year-old arrested in connection to New Albany High social media threat

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - New Albany Police have arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to a social media threat towards New Albany High School.

The department made the announcement about the arrest just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Police said the department and the New Albany Floyd County School Corporation became aware of the threatening social media postings on Friday afternoon.

Officials have not explicitly said what was posted on the threat.

Additional police officers were placed at the school as a precautionary step, although police said they do not believe the school is in danger.

An investigation is underway as NAPD, New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation, and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan’s Office continue to monitor the situation.

