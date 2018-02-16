New Albany High not facing 'viable threat' in wake of threatening social media posts

According to police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Heafer Road around 10 p.m.More >>
According to police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Heafer Road around 10 p.m.More >>
Police said the department and the New Albany Floyd County School Corporation became aware of the threatening social media postings on Friday afternoon.More >>
Police said the department and the New Albany Floyd County School Corporation became aware of the threatening social media postings on Friday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews were called to Carbide Industries, in the 4400 block of Bells Lane, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Emergency crews were called to Carbide Industries, in the 4400 block of Bells Lane, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
TRIMARC says a commercial vehicle and another vehicle are involved in the crash.More >>
TRIMARC says a commercial vehicle and another vehicle are involved in the crash.More >>
An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.More >>
An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.More >>