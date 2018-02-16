New Albany High not facing 'viable threat' in wake of threatening social media posts

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - New Albany Police have said there is no "viable threat" toward New Albany High School or its students after a social media threat.

Police said the department and the New Albany Floyd County School Corporation became aware of the threatening social media postings on Friday afternoon.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Additional police officers were placed at the school as a precautionary step, although police said they do not believe the school is in danger.

An investigation is underway as NAPD, New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation, and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan’s Office continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.