LMDC officer suspended after being charged with misconduct

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has suspended one of its officers on a charge of official misconduct.

LMDC says the incident involving Leondrick Melvin happened in March 2017. Melvin is accused of allegedly accepting money from an inmate in exchange for delivering more money to someone outside the jail.

Because he is a city employee, the Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit investigated the case. The findings were submitted to the Jefferson County Attorney's office, who filed the charges.

LMPD served Melvin with the criminal charges today. He was immediately suspended without pay by Mark Bolton, the LMDC director.

In a statement announcing the charges, Bolton said the incident does not reflect on the majority of LMDC officers and that his department "will do all they can to assist in their criminal prosecution."

