Suspect charged in playground crash back in Louisville after fleeing to Florida

LOUSIVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with DUI and several counts of wanton endangerment after driving into a park is back in Louisville.

According to police, U.S. Marshals arrested William Osborne in early February after he fled Kentucky to Indiana, then to Ft. Myers, Florida.

Osborne was booked into the Louisville Department of Corrections just after 2 p.m. on February 16.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue on January 20. Louisville Metro Police said Osborne lost control for unknown reasons and struck three children playing on the playground. Two more children suffered minor injuries when flying debris hit them.

All five children were taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment.

Osborne is also charged with criminal mischief, assault, persistent felony offender and DUI.

The crash also severely damaged the playground equipment at William Harrison Park. The equipment was new, and part of that 2017 renovation.

Metro Parks officials say damaged equipment will be replaced.

