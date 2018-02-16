San Francisco firefighters rescue 2 dogs from cliff - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

San Francisco firefighters rescue 2 dogs from cliff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - It's usually cats in trees that need a firefighter's help but not Friday, when two dogs were rescued by San Francisco firefighters after sliding halfway down a cliff.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter says the dogs got stuck on a cliff at Fort Funston. A 14-member crew helped in their rescue.

But Baxter says it was firefighter paramedic Art Julaton who was lowered down to strap the dogs in a harness and carry them back up to firm land, where they wagged their tales in gratitude.

Baxter says the dogs were not hurt but reminds dog owners to keep an eye on their furry friends.

He says Fort Funston is a popular area for dog walking and hiking.

