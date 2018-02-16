ULTA Beauty opening new store in Mall St. Matthews

A national beauty chain is opening a new location in Louisville

ULTA Beauty confirmed it will be opening a new location at the Mall St. Matthews.

According to its website, ULTA Beauty "offers customers prestige & mass cosmetics, makeup, fragrance, skincare, bath & body, haircare tools & salon."

An opening date has not been announced.

Anyone interested in working at the new ULTA store can click here.

