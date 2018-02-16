Field Elementary celebrates Chinese New Year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of local elementary school children took place in a special celebration Friday.

Students at Field Elementary took part in a range of activities to ring in the Chinese New Year.

The celebration was complete with authentic Chinese food and festive dances.

The Chinese culture is a vital aspect of the curriculum at Field.

"Mandarin is the foreign language all of our students K-5th grade learn here at Field Elementary," Lauren Morgan, Field Elementary administrator, said. "We also have a real strong cultural component. So we have had years in the past where our tai chi fan dancers have performed down at the KY Center our sword dancers have also performed there so we think that the cultural component is just as important as the language."

Chinese New Year celebrations are taking place around the world today.

