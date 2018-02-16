Person shot near Broadway in Shawnee neighborhood

We will update this breaking news story as we learn more information. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police say a person was shot in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Friday evening.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. near 35th Street and Broadway, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Emergency crews are expected to take the victim to University Hospital. His or her condition is not yet known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.