Wheatley Elementary celebrates students' interests in latest project

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fifth-grade students at Wheatley Elementary were invited to explore their individual passions in a recent project.

The children were asked to identify a topic they were passionate about. They then devoted one hour per week for three months researching that topic.

The culmination of those efforts was on display Friday afternoon at their Exhibition of Learning.

Some of the passion project topics included the importance of building a playground, history of jazz, history of football and how to open a nail salon.

All of the students presented their projects in front of the third, fourth and fifth grade students, as well as parents and other guests.

