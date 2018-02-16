KDF partners with Evan Williams for 2018 Pegasus Pin, specialty bottle rollout

The pins will be available exclusively at Evan Williams Bourbon Experience until March. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first shipment Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pins have touched down in Louisville.

The pins arrived at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Main Street on Friday. The tourist attraction will be the first location to sell the pins this Derby season.

Also available this year are special edition Evan Williams Pegasus Pin bottles, hand-dipped in gold wax. The specialty bottles originated as a way to commemorate the 46th Anniversary of the pins, which started in 1973 as an awareness campaign for the not-for-profit civic celebration, according to a KDF release.

"The Pegasus Pins are such an iconic part of Louisville that it was certainly appropriate that we pick an iconic bourbon to partner with this year," KDF President Mike Berry said.

The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience will be the only location selling the pins until March. The bottles are $74.99 while supplies last.

