Five Questions on new restaurant Porch Kitchen & Bar

This is a rendering of what Porch will look like when it opens. (Source: Boxcar PR)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Next Wednesday, the Kentucky-focused restaurant called Porch Kitchen & Bar will open in the Louisville Marriott Downtown.

This is part of the hotel's $30 million renovation and it's replacing the sports bar that once greeted visitors who walked in the front doors.

Porch will serve comfort food with southern flair and craft cocktails made with fresh herbs and juices. It will also have live music for happy hour. The chefs envision locals and travelers enjoying the iconic Louisville dishes such as bourbon butter cake, fried chicken, and pork rinds with pimento cheese.

>> Explore the Louisville lifestyle with Derby City Weekend

In the kitchen will be Chefs Graham Weber and Josh Carter. Graham has worked around the country and abroad and is a two-time James Beard honoree. He is from Long Island, New York, but now lives on a working farm in Shelbyville.

Carter is from Louisville and most recently was the executive chef of Corner restaurant inside the Aloft.

Here are my five questions with Chefs Weber and Carter.

1) This is a big change from the sports restaurant that was in this space. Why the big swing?

This is a huge change from Champions sports bar and unless you see pictures side by side you would not believe this is the same space. We have been gathering feedback for a couple of years on what our guests want and surveying the market for what the city needs.

2) What's been the biggest challenge with making the change to Porch?

The hiatus in between has been tough when we weren't able to offer any restaurant or bar for our regulars and hotel guests.

3) I hear there are plans to change the Italian restaurant Blu too. Can you fill us in on what to expect?

Blu is already gone and we are well underway in building the biggest and best bourbon-centric bar and lounge in the city.

4) How do you perceive all the new development in downtown Louisville and how will that impact business?

I think there will be an enormous demand for a contemporary venue with a laid back feel, amazing, approachable food, craft beverages at reasonable prices and Porch fits that niche in every aspect.

5) When your restaurant opens what do you suggest I order?

I suggest you order the brisket hash and eggs for breakfast, the authentic enchiladas for lunch with Chihuahua and Oaxaca cheeses and a seductive tomatillo sauce that will hit you with so many stages of flavor you will want to know how it's made, or our cheesy monkey bread and tomato soup. For dessert we have our banana pie that's made every day and bourbon butter cake with Bernoulli's vanilla ice cream.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.