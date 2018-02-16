Murray, KY man arrested on drug, stolen property charges

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, a Murray, Kentucky man is facing charges after stolen items were found in a home and workshop.

David W. Bugden, 40, was arrested on drug trafficking, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and receiving stolen property charges.

Deputies took in nearly 7 grams of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and five guns at a home on Clayton Road in Murray.

Bugden was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. Authorities are working to return the stolen property to the rightful owners.

Other charges could be pending.

