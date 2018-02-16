Teacher no longer with Dayton, Ky. district after alleged gun remarks

Dayton Independent School District officials are investigating remarks allegedly made by a high school teacher.

Students in the class say she made a comment about bringing a gun to school to shoot people. The district tells FOX19 NOW she is no longer employed at the school.

Many parents went to the school board Friday morning concerned about the alleged comments, calling for the teacher to be fired.

The alleged comments come just days after 17 people were shot in a Florida school.

A parent whose son was in the class didn't want to speak on camera, but says the teacher said, "There are times I want to bring a gun to school and shoot some people also."

School officials spent Friday looking into the issue.

"Yesterday we had some high school students make us aware of a potential incident that happened at the high school yesterday, so we began an investigation immediately," said Ron Kinmon, director of student services at the district.

Kinmon says he's received several calls from parents and wants everyone to know student and staff safety is the No. 1 priority.

"We're investigating it very quickly and hope to come to a conclusion of the investigation as quickly as possible," he said.

That investigation is ongoing and no further details were shared by the district.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.