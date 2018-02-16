Pre-trail date for east Louisville murder suspect set

The man officials say was shot while leaving his Okolona home has been identified.More >>
William Bald, 19, appeared in court on Friday and had his bond set at $1 million.More >>
Fighting Leukemia since age five, he's the Louisville kid who gained national attention when the NCAA allowed him to throw on a Bellarmine basketball jersey and help the Knights take on the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center. Now, Patrick McSweeney is fighting for the Cards and for thousands of children with cancer despite his own unexpected battle.More >>
Officials have released the name of the 15-year-old Marshall County High School shooting suspect.More >>
Police say a person was shot in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Friday evening.More >>
