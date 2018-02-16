Pre-trail date for east Louisville murder suspect set

William Bald appeared before a judge to have his bond and pre-trial hearing date set. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A judge has set the pre-trial date and bond for a man accused in the early January shooting death of Mollie "Michaela" White.

William Bald, 19, appeared in court on Friday and had his bond set at $1 million.

Bald is charged with murder, assault and robbery in the death of White, 23, and the shooting of a man in his 20's who survived. Both were shot in the 10900 block of Symington Circle on January 11.

Bald was issued a no contact order with the victim's family or the surviving victim. His pre-trial date has been set for March 21.

