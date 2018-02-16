Man shot in Okolona dies eight days later

LOUISVILLE,KY (WAVE) - The man officials say was shot while leaving his Okolona home has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner identified the man as Nelson Lopez, 36, of Louisville.

Officials say Lopez was in a vehicle leaving his home in the 8600 block of Bluebell Drive on Thursday, February 8, when he was shot.

He died eight days later at University Hospital, just before 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Lopez's cause of death was ruled a single gunshot wound to the head.

No further information on circumstances or suspects is known at this time.

