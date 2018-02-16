Probation denied for three men involved in 2016 murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Friday, family members pled for probation from a Jefferson Country Circuit Court judge, on 10 year sentences for Kevin Grover, Kemontrae Davis and Theodric Hayes.

All three charged in connection with the 2016 murder of Ryan Higdon at Riverview Park, in what police say was a setup involving marijuana.

Eyewitnesses saw several people enter Higdon's car at the park, shots were fired, then the suspects hopped in another car and sped off. They were eventually tracked down after police released surveillance video from the parking lot.

Police say these three didn't pull the trigger, rather their friend Ja'lyn Wells.

The pleas for probation included high school transcripts, and stories of the three men's relationships with family and friends.

But the loss of life was too great for the judge Friday.

The judge denied all three motions for probation.

