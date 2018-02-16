Marshall County, KY celebrates homecoming with win

Marshall County celebrated its homecoming tonight after having to postpone the event because of the tragedy that struck the school last month.

Bonnie Rose who has lived in Marshall County all her life spoke about what it was like to see everyone back in the stadium and how the community has handled the tragedy.

"Since 1980 we've been sitting here and its good to see the people come back out, give the team support,” she said. “We are pulling together now, more than we did. We are strong we are strong even through tragedy, we are strong."

It was a big night for Marshall County who defeated Cobden 69 to 42.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.