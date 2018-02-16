Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 37, S. Adams 29

Anderson 59, Kokomo 40

Angola 47, Eastside 38

Argos 65, N. Miami 35

Avon 53, Noblesville 52

Barr-Reeve 51, Vincennes Rivet 25

Batesville 61, Jennings Co. 47

Beech Grove 70, Triton Central 57

Blackford 61, Southern Wells 60

Bloomfield 72, N. Knox 27

Bloomington South 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 46

Bluffton 48, Bellmont 46

Boonville 75, N. Posey 59

Brownsburg 57, Hamilton Southeastern 54

Brownstown 52, Eastern (Pekin) 29

Cambridge City 63, Seton Catholic 55

Carroll (Flora) 52, Clinton Central 46

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55, Homestead 45

Cascade 55, Western Boone 47

Castle 69, Ev. North 57

Center Grove 78, Indpls N. Central 67

Centerville 70, Tri 45

Central Noble 60, Fremont 50

Chesterton 71, Valparaiso 61

Christian Academy 64, Lou. Ky. Country Day, Ky. 41

Clarksville 52, Borden 28

Clinton Prairie 81, Tri-Central 49

Columbia City 57, Manchester 52

Columbus Christian 49, Southside Christian 41

Columbus East 62, Madison 42

Columbus North 75, Bloomington North 71, OT

Connersville 65, Franklin Co. 42

Covington 64, N. Putnam 56

Crown Point 60, Lake Central 55

Danville 86, Crawfordsville 61

DeKalb 56, Garrett 41

Delta 54, Shelbyville 48

Dubois 47, Loogootee 40

E. Chicago Central 68, Hammond Noll 60, OT

Eastern (Greene) 47, Shakamak 42

Eastern Hancock 87, Union (Modoc) 22

Edgewood 72, Mitchell 60

Edinburgh 87, S. Decatur 65

Eminence 84, Indiana Deaf 61

Ev. Bosse 89, Ev. Mater Dei 61

Fairfield 63, Churubusco 43

Floyd Central 45, Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 43

Forest Park 54, Pike Central 41

Fountain Central 48, N. Vermillion 39

Frankfort 55, Southmont 51

Franklin 48, Plainfield 36

Frankton 66, Alexandria 60

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 63, Ft. Wayne Northrop 57

Ft. Wayne South 92, Ft. Wayne Snider 91, 2OT

Ft. Wayne Wayne 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 42

Gary Roosevelt 67, Griffith 64

Gary West 54, Calumet 51

Greenwood 56, Mooresville 53

Greenwood Christian 90, Brown Co. 58

Guerin Catholic 71, Pendleton Hts. 64

Hammond 64, Hammond Morton 62

Hammond Science and Tech 64, S. Bend Career Academy 55

Hanover Central 71, Kouts 57

Henryville 48, W. Washington 30

Heritage Hills 29, Tell City 23

Hobart 67, Highland 60

Huntington North 51, Plymouth 48

Indian Creek 82, Central Christian 68

Indpls Attucks 95, Indpls Washington 66

Indpls Ben Davis 51, Indpls Cathedral 49

Indpls Brebeuf 53, Heritage Christian 42

Indpls Manual 78, Cloverdale 46

Indpls Ritter 78, Covenant Christian 50

Indpls Roncalli 84, Franklin Central 56

Indpls Shortridge 70, Indpls Northwest 55

Indpls Tindley 112, Indpls Herron 56

Jac-Cen-Del 69, Switzerland Co. 59

Jimtown 50, S. Bend Clay 38

Knox 58, Wheeler 52

LaCrosse 58, N. Newton 46

Lafayette Jeff 72, Richmond 57

Lake Station 65, Boone Grove 38

Lakeland Christian 51, Oregon-Davis 50

Lanesville 64, Crothersville 52

LaVille 64, Caston 19

Lawrence North 62, Indpls Pike 52

Lawrenceburg 43, S. Dearborn 35

Leo 63, Lakewood Park 43

Linton 81, N. Central (Farmersburg) 35

Logansport 53, Indpls Tech 47

Marion 83, Lafayette Harrison 77, OT

Merrillville 79, Michigan City 66

Mishawaka 59, Glenn 40

Mishawaka Marian 87, Penn 86, 4OT

Mississinewa 68, Eastbrook 52

Momence, Ill. 81, S. Newton 62

Monroe Central 60, Cowan 29

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 65, Washington 45

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 76, New Palestine 66

Munster 76, Andrean 60

N. Daviess 38, White River Valley 23

N. Decatur 59, Southwestern (Shelby) 44

N. Harrison 60, Providence 47

N. White 76, W. Central 64

New Albany 80, Bedford N. Lawrence 52

New Castle 62, Westfield 45

New Haven 42, Heritage 32

New Prairie 43, Bremen 33

Northview 64, Clay City 53

NorthWood 55, Elkhart Christian 43

Norwell 55, Jay Co. 50

Oak Hill 71, Elwood 54

Orleans 61, Shoals 47

Paoli 73, Perry Central 56

Peru 72, Rochester 66, OT

Portage 57, LaPorte 53

Prairie Hts. 73, Lakeland 69

Rising Sun 59, S. Ripley 37

Rock Creek Academy 72, Madison Shawe 41

Rossville 71, Taylor 52

Rushville 53, Greenfield 48, OT

S. Bend Riley 69, S. Bend Adams 52

S. Bend Washington 65, Elkhart Central 47

S. Central (Elizabeth) 59, New Washington 56

S. Central (Union Mills) 65, Culver 48

S. Putnam 57, Owen Valley 36

S. Spencer 64, Southridge 51

S. Vermillion 54, Riverton Parke 42

Salem 58, Charlestown 39

Seymour 73, Austin 47

Shenandoah 78, Hagerstown 46

Silver Creek 63, Corydon 50

Southwestern (Hanover) 48, Milan 46

Southwood 77, Northfield 54

Speedway 67, Lapel 62

Springs Valley 79, Washington Catholic 32

Sullivan 55, Robinson, Ill. 39

Terre Haute South 85, Southport 58

Tippecanoe Valley 49, Triton 29

Tri-County 68, Faith Christian 53

Tri-West 88, N. Montgomery 76

Union Co. 60, Union City 31

University 51, Lebanon 45

Vincennes 64, Ev. Memorial 55

W. Noble 51, Hamilton 26

Wapahani 75, Daleville 67

Warren Central 66, Carmel 65

Westview 45, Goshen 30

Westville 40, Morgan Twp. 34

Whiteland 51, Martinsville 46

Winamac 67, Pioneer 48

Winchester 50, Northeastern 45

Wood Memorial 83, Gibson Southern 64

Zionsville 59, Fishers 56

Hoosier Conference Tournament Ninth Place

Benton Central 55, Cass 47

Seventh Place

Western 45, Rensselaer 41

Fifth Place

Hamilton Hts. 69, Twin Lakes 68

Third Place

Northwestern 42, Lafayette Catholic 41

Championship

W. Lafayette 55, Tipton 40

