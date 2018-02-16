Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 37, S. Adams 29
Anderson 59, Kokomo 40
Angola 47, Eastside 38
Argos 65, N. Miami 35
Avon 53, Noblesville 52
Barr-Reeve 51, Vincennes Rivet 25
Batesville 61, Jennings Co. 47
Beech Grove 70, Triton Central 57
Blackford 61, Southern Wells 60
Bloomfield 72, N. Knox 27
Bloomington South 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 46
Bluffton 48, Bellmont 46
Boonville 75, N. Posey 59
Brownsburg 57, Hamilton Southeastern 54
Brownstown 52, Eastern (Pekin) 29
Cambridge City 63, Seton Catholic 55
Carroll (Flora) 52, Clinton Central 46
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55, Homestead 45
Cascade 55, Western Boone 47
Castle 69, Ev. North 57
Center Grove 78, Indpls N. Central 67
Centerville 70, Tri 45
Central Noble 60, Fremont 50
Chesterton 71, Valparaiso 61
Christian Academy 64, Lou. Ky. Country Day, Ky. 41
Clarksville 52, Borden 28
Clinton Prairie 81, Tri-Central 49
Columbia City 57, Manchester 52
Columbus Christian 49, Southside Christian 41
Columbus East 62, Madison 42
Columbus North 75, Bloomington North 71, OT
Connersville 65, Franklin Co. 42
Covington 64, N. Putnam 56
Crown Point 60, Lake Central 55
Danville 86, Crawfordsville 61
DeKalb 56, Garrett 41
Delta 54, Shelbyville 48
Dubois 47, Loogootee 40
E. Chicago Central 68, Hammond Noll 60, OT
Eastern (Greene) 47, Shakamak 42
Eastern Hancock 87, Union (Modoc) 22
Edgewood 72, Mitchell 60
Edinburgh 87, S. Decatur 65
Eminence 84, Indiana Deaf 61
Ev. Bosse 89, Ev. Mater Dei 61
Fairfield 63, Churubusco 43
Floyd Central 45, Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 43
Forest Park 54, Pike Central 41
Fountain Central 48, N. Vermillion 39
Frankfort 55, Southmont 51
Franklin 48, Plainfield 36
Frankton 66, Alexandria 60
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 63, Ft. Wayne Northrop 57
Ft. Wayne South 92, Ft. Wayne Snider 91, 2OT
Ft. Wayne Wayne 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 42
Gary Roosevelt 67, Griffith 64
Gary West 54, Calumet 51
Greenwood 56, Mooresville 53
Greenwood Christian 90, Brown Co. 58
Guerin Catholic 71, Pendleton Hts. 64
Hammond 64, Hammond Morton 62
Hammond Science and Tech 64, S. Bend Career Academy 55
Hanover Central 71, Kouts 57
Henryville 48, W. Washington 30
Heritage Hills 29, Tell City 23
Hobart 67, Highland 60
Huntington North 51, Plymouth 48
Indian Creek 82, Central Christian 68
Indpls Attucks 95, Indpls Washington 66
Indpls Ben Davis 51, Indpls Cathedral 49
Indpls Brebeuf 53, Heritage Christian 42
Indpls Manual 78, Cloverdale 46
Indpls Ritter 78, Covenant Christian 50
Indpls Roncalli 84, Franklin Central 56
Indpls Shortridge 70, Indpls Northwest 55
Indpls Tindley 112, Indpls Herron 56
Jac-Cen-Del 69, Switzerland Co. 59
Jimtown 50, S. Bend Clay 38
Knox 58, Wheeler 52
LaCrosse 58, N. Newton 46
Lafayette Jeff 72, Richmond 57
Lake Station 65, Boone Grove 38
Lakeland Christian 51, Oregon-Davis 50
Lanesville 64, Crothersville 52
LaVille 64, Caston 19
Lawrence North 62, Indpls Pike 52
Lawrenceburg 43, S. Dearborn 35
Leo 63, Lakewood Park 43
Linton 81, N. Central (Farmersburg) 35
Logansport 53, Indpls Tech 47
Marion 83, Lafayette Harrison 77, OT
Merrillville 79, Michigan City 66
Mishawaka 59, Glenn 40
Mishawaka Marian 87, Penn 86, 4OT
Mississinewa 68, Eastbrook 52
Momence, Ill. 81, S. Newton 62
Monroe Central 60, Cowan 29
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 65, Washington 45
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 76, New Palestine 66
Munster 76, Andrean 60
N. Daviess 38, White River Valley 23
N. Decatur 59, Southwestern (Shelby) 44
N. Harrison 60, Providence 47
N. White 76, W. Central 64
New Albany 80, Bedford N. Lawrence 52
New Castle 62, Westfield 45
New Haven 42, Heritage 32
New Prairie 43, Bremen 33
Northview 64, Clay City 53
NorthWood 55, Elkhart Christian 43
Norwell 55, Jay Co. 50
Oak Hill 71, Elwood 54
Orleans 61, Shoals 47
Paoli 73, Perry Central 56
Peru 72, Rochester 66, OT
Portage 57, LaPorte 53
Prairie Hts. 73, Lakeland 69
Rising Sun 59, S. Ripley 37
Rock Creek Academy 72, Madison Shawe 41
Rossville 71, Taylor 52
Rushville 53, Greenfield 48, OT
S. Bend Riley 69, S. Bend Adams 52
S. Bend Washington 65, Elkhart Central 47
S. Central (Elizabeth) 59, New Washington 56
S. Central (Union Mills) 65, Culver 48
S. Putnam 57, Owen Valley 36
S. Spencer 64, Southridge 51
S. Vermillion 54, Riverton Parke 42
Salem 58, Charlestown 39
Seymour 73, Austin 47
Shenandoah 78, Hagerstown 46
Silver Creek 63, Corydon 50
Southwestern (Hanover) 48, Milan 46
Southwood 77, Northfield 54
Speedway 67, Lapel 62
Springs Valley 79, Washington Catholic 32
Sullivan 55, Robinson, Ill. 39
Terre Haute South 85, Southport 58
Tippecanoe Valley 49, Triton 29
Tri-County 68, Faith Christian 53
Tri-West 88, N. Montgomery 76
Union Co. 60, Union City 31
University 51, Lebanon 45
Vincennes 64, Ev. Memorial 55
W. Noble 51, Hamilton 26
Wapahani 75, Daleville 67
Warren Central 66, Carmel 65
Westview 45, Goshen 30
Westville 40, Morgan Twp. 34
Whiteland 51, Martinsville 46
Winamac 67, Pioneer 48
Winchester 50, Northeastern 45
Wood Memorial 83, Gibson Southern 64
Zionsville 59, Fishers 56
|Hoosier Conference Tournament
|Ninth Place
Benton Central 55, Cass 47
|Seventh Place
Western 45, Rensselaer 41
|Fifth Place
Hamilton Hts. 69, Twin Lakes 68
|Third Place
Northwestern 42, Lafayette Catholic 41
|Championship
W. Lafayette 55, Tipton 40
