This 88-year-old is your fitness #goals

At 71, Dan DiSalvo had quadruple bypass heart surgery. Then he got in shape. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eighty-eight-year-old Dan DiSalvo wasn't always crushing pull-ups and scaring body-builders at the gym.

DiSalvo is sweet. His smile beams -- and he smiles a lot. He said he was blessed that he was born with a positive attitude.

He also has a go-getter attitude about his life. Have you ever done an ab-cruncher using an ab wheel? DiSalvo does at least 20 of them, each time he heads to the gym.

>> Trending stories on wave3.com

As impressive as that is, ab-crunchers aren't what he's known for at the gym. It's actually the massive number of pull-ups he does twice a week.

"This past Monday and Wednesday, I was able to get 52 reps of pull-ups," DiSalvo said, matter-of-factly. He explained that he takes breaks in between reps of 20 or 12. Not many people can do so many pull-ups in a row.

"We're not there to show off," DiSalvo said with a chuckle. "If anything, we would like to say 'Hey, you too can do a little more than you think you can if you just do it.'"

DiSalvo said he wasn't always a gym rat. A few years ago, he said he would have never imagined himself at the gym. He called the "gym" a foreign term to him in the past.

In fact, the first time he set foot in a gym was after his quadruple bypass surgery at the age of 71.

"I knew that scared him to death, or nearly to death," DiSalvo's son David said. "He's been on a good health kick and he's been going strong ever since."

At age 88, DiSalvo also has a few more obstacles to overcome.

"Three times a week I get dialysis," DiSalvo explained, pulling back his left sleeve to reveal a fistula inside his arm. "You don't need to see the scars and all that, but they use a fistula for dialysis."

DiSalvo also explained that when his kidneys failed, he sold most of the things he owned and started to live a simple life. He said when he decided to get into fitness, he was lucky that his neighbor, Joe Gillette, was game to head to the gym with him, in his car.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Beloved cancer patient postpones treatment to raise money for kids

+ Louisville's biggest attraction isn't what you might think

+ High school senior works as Clark County's youngest deputy coroner

"Dan always encourages people to keep trying and motivates them," Gillette said.

"Once they see us do it, [we tell them] "Come on over here and you try. Do one, if you do one maybe you can do two next time,'" DiSalvo said. "That's our encouragement."

February is National Heart Month and DiSalvo is the perfect example of someone who lives an active and fulfilling life after heart surgery. He said he's blessed to be surrounded by folks who are always willing to support him, whether that's family, or folks at the Fresenius Kidney Care Center.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.