Tired of potholes? Reporting them just got a little easier

Indiana state officials have launched a new system intended to make it easier for Indiana motorists to report roadway problems such as potholes. (Source: WAVE 3 Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Potholes seem to torment drivers a little more at this time of the year but reporting them is no longer a bumpy process in southern Indiana.

Potholes can damage a vehicle, including potentially ruining the car's alignment.

As the freeze-thaw cycle happens repeatedly during the winter, larger pits form and more water creeps into cracks the road. Add road salt to the mix and there are even more ways for potholes to gain footing. Salt lowers the freezing temperature of water, which means there is increased opportunity for freeze-thaw cycles to happen at colder temperatures.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said its new INDOT4U system offers a statewide customer service center that gives motorists a single point of contact to pass on concerns about road conditions or to obtain information. That system allows motorists to access that center by telephone at 1-855-463-6848, their website or INDOT's mobile app.

INDOT officials said it will streamline the process for reporting concerns, making requests, and asking questions. INDOT maintains more than 28,000 lane miles of highway in Indiana. For more information on INDOT4U click or tap here.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is responsible for maintaining over 27,000 miles of state highways. They also have a have a website for motorists to report potholes, click or tap here.

For pothole reporting in Metro Louisville, fill out an online form, use Twitter by including the hashtag #502pothole and the location of the hole in any tweet. Drivers can also call MetroCall 311 or 574-5000 to report potholes or any other issues. You may also email them at metro.call@louisvilleky.gov Find more information reporting city services issues here.

